Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.75

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and traded as low as $4.00. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 3,750 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

