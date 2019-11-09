Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $65.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$65.00 and last traded at C$65.01, with a volume of 1790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.30.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$62.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In related news, Director Joe Amantea sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.00, for a total value of C$25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,243,179.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.