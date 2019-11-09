Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Magna International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MGA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,955. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $63.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

