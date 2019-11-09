Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $8.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.91. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter worth $206,000. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

