Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.47). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.42) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01.

MGTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $10.44. 26,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,241. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.12.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $176,372. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 253.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,205 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.