Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NASDAQ MGLN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. 95,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,961. Magellan Health has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGLN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

