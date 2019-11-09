Maecenas Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $602.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Maecenas has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $602.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maecenas token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00224362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.01463130 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032004 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00120574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas’ launch date was September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,353,900 tokens. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

