Madrona Funds LLC Invests $4.80 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.5% of Madrona Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 62,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.14. The stock had a trading volume of 282,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $161.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.