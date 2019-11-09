Madrona Funds LLC Invests $290,000 in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)

Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of FWDB stock remained flat at $$25.85 during trading on Friday. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. AdvisorShares Foliobeyond Smart Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

