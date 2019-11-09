Madrona Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 8,483 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $487,122,000 after buying an additional 462,682 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $388,522,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In related news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock worth $10,707,543. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.77. 7,054,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,267,584. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

