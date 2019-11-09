Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) Increases Dividend to $2.50 Per Share

Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 11th. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.15.

ASX MQG opened at A$137.74 ($97.69) on Friday. Macquarie Group has a 12 month low of A$103.30 ($73.26) and a 12 month high of A$136.84 ($97.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion and a PE ratio of 15.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$132.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$127.54.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

