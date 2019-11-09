Mackay Shields LLC Sells 40,170 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,170 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.43. 1,284,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,536. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.22 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,176 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $130,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,201 shares of company stock valued at $561,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

