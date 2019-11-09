Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.76 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,153 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Performance Food Group worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 114.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,086,874 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $43,507,000 after buying an additional 579,844 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,500 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,145.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,538. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,763. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $30.07 and a 12 month high of $47.26.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

