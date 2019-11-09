Mackay Shields LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,538. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $77.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.65%.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

