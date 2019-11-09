Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,348 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 71.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,112,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.05. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $66.05.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $925,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $155,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,382 shares of company stock worth $3,133,045. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $63.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

