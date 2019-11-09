Mackay Shields LLC Buys 207,519 Shares of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 316,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,519 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned 1.84% of BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust by 166.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

BKN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,613. BlackRock Inv. Quality Munic. Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

