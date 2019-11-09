Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 3,307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,931 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $98.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,931. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $108.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,464,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

