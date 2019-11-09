LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) SVP Sells $1,138,443.98 in Stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LYB opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,334,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,978 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,445,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,639,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,429,000 after acquiring an additional 881,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.