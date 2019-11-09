Lympo (LYM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,182.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. During the last week, Lympo has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $37,182.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00223922 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.01457965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00120338 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo launched on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Fatbtc, Allbit, Cobinhood, HADAX, Kucoin, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.