LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) versus GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Financial Survey

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LYFT alerts:

34.6% of LYFT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of GreenSky shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.8% of GreenSky shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LYFT and GreenSky, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 1 9 27 0 2.70 GreenSky 0 6 1 0 2.14

LYFT presently has a consensus price target of $69.11, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. GreenSky has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 26.62%. Given LYFT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than GreenSky.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and GreenSky’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -76.34% N/A -45.60% GreenSky 7.25% -88.69% 7.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LYFT and GreenSky’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $2.16 billion 5.87 -$911.34 million N/A N/A GreenSky $414.67 million 3.33 $24.26 million $0.07 111.43

GreenSky has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LYFT.

Summary

LYFT beats GreenSky on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc., a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.