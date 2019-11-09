Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Luminex reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LMNX. BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

LMNX stock opened at $18.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $815.80 million, a P/E ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.52. Luminex has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.88 per share, with a total value of $804,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

