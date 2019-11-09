Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $225.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.79.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $204.13. 1,302,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,649. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $209.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.53 and its 200 day moving average is $185.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total value of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

