Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.33.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Luckin Coffee from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 26.5% in the third quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 79,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Luckin Coffee by 16.6% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000.
Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Luckin Coffee Company Profile
Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.
Further Reading: What is Depreciation?
Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.