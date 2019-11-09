LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

In other Chemours news, COO Mark Newman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $328,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,165.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 58.38%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.