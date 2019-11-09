LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 78.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth about $62,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.25. Stericycle Inc has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $63.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.78.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $833.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.21 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $332,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,358.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

