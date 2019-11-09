LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 208,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Pacira Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $503,038.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $246,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 151.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $104.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Pacira Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.55.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.