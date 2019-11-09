LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,258 Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 19.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 429,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DEO opened at $159.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.14. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $137.24 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

