Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

LPX opened at $29.15 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,532 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 139,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 61,713 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.