L’Oreal (EPA:OR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $265.50. L’Oreal shares last traded at $263.80, with a volume of 467,664 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €248.83.

L’Oreal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.