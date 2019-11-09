Loop Capital Lowers Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $33.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Loop Capital to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s previous close.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 288,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.95. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

