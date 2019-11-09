Lobstex (LOBS) Price Tops $0.0240 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $425,623.00 and approximately $219,431.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00699946 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030304 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004003 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000407 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002760 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,771,229 coins and its circulating supply is 17,771,217 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

