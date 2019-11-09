Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) shot up 10.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.42, 146,338 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 65% from the average session volume of 88,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 297.90% and a negative net margin of 105.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livexlive Media Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 74,599 shares of company stock worth $181,410. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVX. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 643.4% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 315,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 273,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Livexlive Media by 26.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.