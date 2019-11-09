Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.86.

LFUS opened at $183.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $149.80 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $416,485.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,256 shares of company stock worth $598,344 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

