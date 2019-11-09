Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMNR. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Limoneira from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

Limoneira stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,339. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $333.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Limoneira by 132,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Limoneira by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

