Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lilis Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.13). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilis Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lilis Energy.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

LLEX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,562. Lilis Energy has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $2.94.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

