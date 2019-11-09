Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (LTRPA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) will announce its Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 0.19%.

NASDAQ:LTRPA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.22 and a beta of 1.71. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In other Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 15,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $159,935.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,785,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,914,330.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

