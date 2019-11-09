Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.61, Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Global had a net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter.

NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 1,401,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

Several research firms have commented on LBTYA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Liberty Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $542,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

