Liberty Braves Group Series B (BATRB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Braves Group Series B (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series B had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series B alerts:

Shares of BATRB opened at $31.00 on Friday. Liberty Braves Group Series B has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $37.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.