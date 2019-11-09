LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

LC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

LendingClub stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 7.06. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LendingClub will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Steven Allocca acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $90,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,563 shares of company stock valued at $510,603 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

