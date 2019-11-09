LendingClub Corp Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LendingClub’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LendingClub from $23.75 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.63 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $90,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Valerie Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $245,300.00. Insiders have sold 28,563 shares of company stock worth $510,603 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in LendingClub by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in LendingClub by 3.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 559,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

