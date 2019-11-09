LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, LCNB National Bank and Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., is engaged in the commercial banking and insurance agency businesses. Headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio, the Bank is a full service community bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, U.S. savings bonds, travelers’ checks, money orders, cashier’s checks, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines (ATMs), cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public services, personal computer based cash management services, telephone banking, and Internet banking services for individuals and businesses. Further, LCNB, through its subsidiary, Dakin Insurance Agency, Inc., engages in insurance agency businesses. It involves in the sale and servicing of personal and commercial insurance products, and annuity products. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a neutral rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCNB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $17.76. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,351. LCNB has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $235.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.56.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. LCNB had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.74 million. On average, analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LCNB news, EVP John F. Smiley sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $25,601.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,412.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LCNB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 7.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

