Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Down 1%

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB)’s stock price traded down 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 594 ($7.76) and last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), 61,808 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 132,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 606 ($7.92).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 588.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.52 million and a P/E ratio of -505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

