Lavaca Capital LLC Takes $242,000 Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,353 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $40,910,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 163.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 367,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 227,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 114,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 104,594 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $3,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.28. The stock had a trading volume of 317,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.21. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $79.00 price objective on Insight Enterprises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

