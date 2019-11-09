Lavaca Capital LLC Acquires 181 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 2.5% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Chevron by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Chevron by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Chevron by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $730,306.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,298.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,750 shares of company stock worth $11,216,850 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,176,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,442,372. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.96. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $231.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

