Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in General Mills by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,414,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in General Mills by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in General Mills by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,629,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,356. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

