Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 122 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.30.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $6.31 on Friday, reaching $351.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,701. The firm has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.59. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.