Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $221.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.