Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.7% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 795,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 71,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.39. 10,214,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,196,348. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $113.42 and a 52 week high of $146.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

