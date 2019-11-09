Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Shares Up 6.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.12, 130,058 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 131,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.95.

The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.75 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. Stephens began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kura Sushi USA stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of Kura Sushi USA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

