Kuai Token (KT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last week, Kuai Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Kuai Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and $8.13 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuai Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001604 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00223833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.59 or 0.01461850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00120683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kuai Token

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,723,301 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YunEx and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

